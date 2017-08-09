John’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Today will be the quietest day of the week for storm coverage. However, we will still see a few spotty storms across northern and eastern New Mexico. The threat for severe weather will once again be over the northeast this afternoon.

A back door cold front moves in late today, replenishing the moisture across the east for Thursday. Meanwhile, the area of high pressure sitting over southern New Mexico will shift to the east, opening up the moisture door across western New Mexico by Friday. This will ensure better coverage of showers and storms into the weekend.