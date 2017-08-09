Interactive Map: Vacant Homes Listed on Albuquerque Registry

The City of Albuquerque has maintained a Vacant Building Registry for residential properties since 2013. Vacant homes are scattered across the city of Albuquerque. Many of them have become a magnet for crime that neighbors say is spilling onto their streets, creating a danger to nearby kids and families. Electronic records for the Vacant Building Registry have only been kept since 2015, so the city couldn’t tell KRQE which homes in Albuquerque have been vacant the longest.

See the Full Story: Albuquerque struggles to address vacant home problem

This Google Map, with data provided by the City of Albuquerque shows, 2015, 2016, and a partial list of 2017 vacant buildings.

Click the ‘layers’ icon next to the map title to turn on/off

Each year is represented by a different plot point color

House icon represent those houses the City of Albuquerque is currently considering for demolition