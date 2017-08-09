In The Kitchen: Tenderloin Street Tacos From Bien Shur

Chef Martin Torrez from Bien Shur inside the Sandia Resort and Casino, joined New Mexico Living to make filet mignon street tacos.

The street tacos are off their new lounge menu, which is available in the lounge after 5 p.m. This menu also includes a crab tater tot and prime rib sandwich.

Street Tacos

  • Marinaded fillet mignon
  • Blue corn tortillas
  • Citrus Slaw
  • Queso fresco
  • Tomatillo salsa

For more information, visit their website

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Sandia Resort and Casino

