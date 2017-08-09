Former Gov. Bill Richardson weighs in on North Korea threat

By Published:
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2016 file photo, former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson poses for a photograph in his office in Santa Fe, N.M. Richardson says there should be an investigation into what happened to an American college student who was imprisoned in North Korea and was returned to his home state of Ohio in a coma. Otto Warmbier was in a coma when he landed in Cincinnati late Tuesday, June 13, 2017.(AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Diplomat and former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson weighed in after North Korea issued yet another threat at Guam.

Tuesday, President Donald Trump threatened North Korea with “fire and fury” if Pyongyang doesn’t back off the United States. North Korea is responding to the president’s statement saying it is seriously examining a plan to strike Guam with a ballistic missile.

“The best option is diplomacy, the best option is continued sanctions, see if they work, continue to pressure China, continue the military exercises, but find a way to talk to the North Koreans,” Bill Richardson said.

Guam is home to two military bases housing more than 6,000 Americans.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s