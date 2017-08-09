Former Gov. Bill Richardson weighs in on North Korea threat

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Diplomat and former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson weighed in after North Korea issued yet another threat at Guam.

Tuesday, President Donald Trump threatened North Korea with “fire and fury” if Pyongyang doesn’t back off the United States. North Korea is responding to the president’s statement saying it is seriously examining a plan to strike Guam with a ballistic missile.

“The best option is diplomacy, the best option is continued sanctions, see if they work, continue to pressure China, continue the military exercises, but find a way to talk to the North Koreans,” Bill Richardson said.

Guam is home to two military bases housing more than 6,000 Americans.