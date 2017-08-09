For Your Information: Medicaid Fraud

Juliet Keene, Deputy Director and Richard Chavez, Supervisory Special Agent, both from the Medicaid Fraud Control Division, joined New Mexico Living to explain the Attorney Gerneral’s Medicaid Fraud Initiative.

Attorney General Hector Balderas, announced a new statewide Medicaid Fraud and Facility Abuse & Neglect Detection Initiative and unveiled two new public service announcements, which will help New Mexicans better identify and report neglect and abuse and Medicaid fraud.

