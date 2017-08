ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fire crews are investigating a fire in northeast Albuquerque.

It happened in a mobile home near Central and Juan Tabo around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

At this time it is not known if there are any injuries or if the fire was put out.

As you can see, multiple fire trucks were on scene.

We have reached out to AFD for more information and are waiting to learn more.

KRQE News 13 will update this story as more information is made available.