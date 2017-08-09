Film industry pumps record amount of money into New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The film industry is pumping a record amount of money into New Mexico.

The state announced Wednesday that 61 major movies and TV productions in New Mexico injected more than $500 million into the economy last fiscal year. That shatters last year’s record by more than $115 million.

“Last year, 61 major productions filmed in New Mexico. Fifty-two of those productions had over $1 million and several were written and directed by local film makers,” Gov. Susana Martinez said.

The data shows that the industry also continues to support more jobs.