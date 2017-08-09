Drastic revenue drop means less lottery scholarship money for students

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s bad news for the state’s lottery scholarship program. Scholarships were already reduced this year. Now, new numbers show New Mexico Lottery revenues are way down.

Students are sounding off.

“Kids here already pay a lot of money to go to school every semester,” said University of New Mexico student Valentina Horlander.

“I think it’s really bad. It’s going to depress people,” said UNM student Ali Emami.

The state’s legislative lottery scholarships have made college a reality for students across New Mexico.

“I know most people who just go here just because they have the lottery money to pay for it,” said Horlander.

Yet, this year, there’s close to $10 million less for students to use.

“Players win, students win, everybody wins,” said New Mexico Director of Advertising and Marketing Wendy Ahlm.

Ahlm says many players were spoiled with monster pay outs last year, like the billion dollar Powerball jackpot.

This year, those jackpots are way down.

“People are not playing at the $300 million, the $400 million levels they used to play,” said Ahlm. “The players weren’t excited and they didn’t buy as many tickets.”

Yet, Ahlm says the bigger issue is a piece of legislation passed in 2007. It requires a 30-percent return on every dollar spent.

Ahlm says that has cut down on the number of prizes and the amount of money available to win.

“The 30-percent mandated return really hampers our ability to put more money into the games and for the players to win more and when they’re not winning, our sales our down,” said Ahlm.

She says the solution is lifting the mandate.

“If we had more money to give back to the players in prizes they win more and, in turn, they play more and it may not be as high of a percentage but the students are going to get more money,” Ahlm explained.

Ahlm says the 2007 legislation also mandates shorter contracts with the vendors that supply tickets and equipment for the state lottery. She says that is costing the lottery $2 million more this year than last.

KRQE News 13 asked UNM how the drop in available scholarship funds is affecting enrollment and requests for financial aid. Officials say they won’t have those numbers until the start of the school year.