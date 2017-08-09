Community Calendar: Bosque Chile Festival

Carrie Moritomo, Cultural Services Manager with Bernalillo County and Jesse Kalapa from Chocolate Cartel, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to the Bosque Chile Festival.

Bosque Chile Festival is a celebration of art, culture, and food on Saturday, August 19 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the National Hispanic Cultural Center. There will also be a chef demonstration and a salsa competition. Admission is $5 and there is a free park and ride at the Pit.

