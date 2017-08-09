Case involving UNM law student accused of urinating on family goes viral

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Last Friday, Metallica fans packed the University of Phoenix Stadium — among them a family of three. The father of the family told police during the concert, they felt a warm liquid running down their backs and legs.

He said he turned around and saw 44-year-old Daniel Daddio, with his penis out of his pants and in his hands. He said Daddio was urinating on them, including their 10-year-old daughter.

When they asked what he was doing, they say he just shrugged. The story has gone viral, spreading across the country.

“I don’t know if you were just completely…I don’t want to use the word, I’ll just say drunk,” said Judge Lisa Roberts.

In court, the judge was disturbed by the accusations.

“I have to say in the 15 years I’ve been on the bench, this is one of the most disgusting scenarios I’ve ever read,” said Roberts.

Since the indecent exposure charge involved a minor, it’s a felony sex crime. Now, Daddio will have to submit his DNA.

“In any event, really inappropriate,” said the judge.

The University of New Mexico confirmed Wednesday Daddio is a third year law student at the school.

According to UNM’s policies, he could be in serious trouble. The law school’s code of conduct specifically says cases of sexual misconduct will be referred to the UNM’s Office of Equal Opportunity.

“The irony in that situation, why would you do such a thing?” said Kelly Stewart.

People at UNM find the whole situation concerning.

“That’s pretty frickin’ gross. That sucks for that family and it’s kind of crappy because you’re there to enjoy yourself and something like that happens,” said Holly Stewart, a UNM student.

UNM said they can’t discuss how Daddio’s charges will affect his status with the school.

Daddio is due back in court in Arizona, Friday, August 18.