Byron Bell enjoying NFL life in his home state

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Byron Bell is living the life. The Texas native is wearing the star of the Dallas Cowboys and competing for a starting job on the team’s offensive line.

Bell signed a one year deal with the Cowboys back in March.

At the moment, Bell is getting reps as the number one left guard. The 6-foot-5, 310 pound Bell worked hard for his moment, especially on the scale.

“He’s worked very hard to get his weight down and he came in in really good shape,” said Cowboys Head Coach Jason Garrett. “You couple that with the fact that he’s played a lot of football in this league at a couple of different positions, you see some of the real positives of what he brings to our team.”

Bell used will power to help himself get in shape, passing up one of his favorite treats.

“Trying to push away from eating Whataburger every night and eating salads,” said Bell. “But, I got the weight down. I feel better.”

He feels a lot better than he did last season. Bell had to come back from a severe ankle injury that ended his season before it started with the Tennessee Titans in 2016. It was Bell’s second year with the team. He handled it well.

Bell has always been a tough guy and got even tougher in college at the University of New Mexico.

“My time in Albuquerque helped me out a lot. Coach Long and Coach Lenzmeier, those guys, even Coach Locksley and Coach Blackshear, when the next staff came in,” said Bell. “They helped me out a lot just being tough and physical.”

Bell is going into his seventh season in the NFL. He signed with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of New Mexico in 2011.