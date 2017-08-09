Bridal store gives refund option to brides after sudden close

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The brides who were left without a dress after the closing of Alfred Angelo can try and get a refund.

The company announced last week it does not have the means to deliver gowns to brides-to-be, according to a statement that was posted on their website.

This is after the company filed for bankruptcy which shut down stores from all over the United States including here in Albuquerque.

Customers who are still owed money are now being asked to fill out a form through a link on their website.

Click here for more information>>