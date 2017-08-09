Babe Laufenberg goes whistle hunting at Cowboys Camp

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In his latest offering from the Silver Star Nation, Babe Laufenberg made an effort to find a whistle at Cowboys’ Camp. Where have all of the whistles gone?

“It’s a great question because I never had a whistle to coach,” said Cowboys’ Wide Receivers Coach Derek Dooley. “I also don’t have the spandex bike shorts. I don’t know if you remember the spandex bike shorts? So things evolved, technology changes, we don’t use the horse and buggy anymore. We don’t need the whistle either.”