August 9th Morning Rush: APD investigates use of force incident

1. Several Albuquerque Police Officers are expected to be interviewed soon after what’s being called an officer-involved incident Tuesday night. APD says just before 8 p.m. Tuesday night a woman called police saying she wanted to commit suicide by cop. APD says several officers responded. After some engaged with the woman, force was used. The woman suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. APD says there is a history with this woman but wouldn’t give any specifics. However, they did say they would release more details on that later Wednesday. All of the officers on scene are being interviewed.

2. Mark Redwine is waiving extradition in Washington, which means he will be brought back to Colorado to face a second-degree murder charge in the death of his son, Dylan.

According to the Durango Herald, Redwine was awaiting an extradition hearing, but appeared for an unexpected hearing Tuesday afternoon, waiving his right. Dylan disappeared in November 2012, the day after he arrived in Bayfield Colorado for a court-ordered visit with his dad.

3. Today will be the quietest day of the week for storm coverage. However, we will still see a few spotty storms across northern and eastern New Mexico. The threat for severe weather will once again be over the northeast this afternoon.

4. Bernalillo County still has an immigrant-friendly status after commissioners rejected a resolution to change it. That means the county’s current policies stand, which prohibit officers from stopping, questioning or detaining someone on the grounds they may be undocumented. One commissioner worries our current status puts the metro at risk of losing federal dollars.

5. Two students and a senior research scientist from NMSU will be part of a NASA project to live-stream the upcoming and highly anticipated total solar eclipse. On August 21 the eclipse will stretch from the east coast to the west coast. Some parts of the nation, like New Mexico, won’t be able to view the total eclipse. The group will be in Nebraska to help with the live stream.

Morning’s Top Stories