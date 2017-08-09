Arsonists target police mobile surveillance unit at Albuquerque park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After trying to crack down at a troubled Albuquerque park, police fell victim to troublemakers there.

Arsonists recently doused an Albuquerque Police Department crime camera with gasoline and set it on fire.

A year ago, KRQE News 13 showed you what neighbors near Bel-Air Park see everyday.

Police vowed to clean up the park near Carlisle and Menaul, but Wednesday it looked like things haven’t changed much.

“They are just there loitering, messing things up and doing drugs,” neighbor Judy Burnett said.

Neighbors are fed up. They’ve been calling police again and again, and police have responded again and again.

“We are helping clean that place up. The neighborhood was getting in better shape,” APD Officer Simone Drobik said.

Police installed a mobile camera system to monitor the area and deter bad behavior. Neighbors saw a difference.

“The camera was helping because everybody cleared out of the park, but then they went back and tried to destroy the camera,” Burnett said.

Now, the camera isn’t at the park anymore after it was set on fire. Police said someone poured gasoline on the unit and torched it.

“For some reason this park seems to attract a lot of negative activity,” neighbor Ian Harmon said.

Even though the camera is gone, neighbors said they see police patrolling, but people up to no good at the park always seem to be one step ahead.

“They seem to know when APD is nearby because APD seems to patrol the area fairly well, I think,” Harmon said.

Still, some of park-goers said not everyone there is causing trouble.

“The ones that drink and stuff, they can be out of hand, but most of them are just here to get out of the hot sun and kick it,” Mike Apodaca said.

All the same, many neighbors are still on edge after the problems in the park.

“I make sure I lock my doors…I am not shaking in my boots, but yeah. You are not sure what they are going to do next,” Burnett said.

Police said they have video of the arsonist who set the camera on fire and they are looking for him. They said APD made five felony arrests while the camera was at the park.

Only the base of the mobile camera tower was damaged, not the cameras themselves. They say the unit is being fixed now.