ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man was arrested after deputies say he threatened to shoot up a hospital in California.

Deputies say 63-year-old Judson Swallow claimed the Dominican Hospital in Santa Cruz, about 40 minutes south of San Jose, mistreated his wife.

They say Swallow planned to drive to the hospital from New Mexico and shoot people. San Bernardino Sheriff’s deputies stopped Swallow in southern California.

He is being charged with making criminal threats.