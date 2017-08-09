Albuquerque chef takes third place in national food competition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque chef took third place at the 14th annual Great American Seafood Cook-Off, a national competition in New Orleans.

Thirteen U.S. chefs were pitted against one another in a live cooking show last weekend.

Marc Quiñones is the executive chef at Mas Tapas Y Vino, located inside Albuquerque’s Hotel Andaluz. His dish, New Mexico spiced duck fat fried oysters, featured Chimayo red Chile and Hatch green chile.

Quiñones has competed on the Food Network’s “Cutthroat Kitchen” and “Chopped.”