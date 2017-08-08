Work begins on Rio Bravo/I-25 Interchange project

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- If your morning drive takes you through one of Albuquerque’s busiest interchanges, you may want to find another route starting Tuesday.

Work begins Tuesday morning on the more than $55 million overhaul of Rio Bravo and I-25 aimed at making the intersection safer and improving traffic flow.

The nearly two-year construction project is expected to get underway, closing a number of lanes on Rio Bravo in the South Valley until mid-September.

Here’s the area that is going to be affected: the inside eastbound and westbound lanes of Rio Bravo will be closed from University Boulevard to the east of the Chavez Loop Trail. The inside northbound and southbound lanes of Broadway will also be closed near Rio Bravo.

This will even affect joggers and bikers. The city says the multi-use path will also be closed during this time. Those closures are just for the first phase of the project. These lanes will remain closed from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

At a ground breaking ceremony at the end of July, Governor Susana Martinez said the $55 million project would employ more than 100 people. Governor Martinez also said the project will widen the north and southbound lanes as well as over the bridge, add lanes, and modernize the railroad crossing.

One of the hopes is that the project will alleviate congestion this area sees during rush hour and on concert days. Officials also hope once construction is complete more businesses will expand to this area.

The northbound and southbound shoulders along I-25 will also be closed south of the I-25/Rio Bravo interchange, but should not affect traffic.

