Video: Albuquerque teen leads police on wild car chase across town

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a wild car chase. A 16-year-old in a stolen SUV outrunning police for almost 10 miles through city streets ended with the teen getting an up close meeting with a police canine.

It all started when police spotted a stolen SUV. When officers tried to stop 16-year-old Antonio Munoz, he took off and started a wild chase all across town.

As Munoz made his way through Nob Hill, police continued to follow him through the International District as he blew past red light, after red light.

At one point, Munoz almost hit a number of cars as he made a turn at Louisiana and Zuni.

As the chase continued, he sped past a construction crew and almost hit them along with people standing nearby.

“He’s trying to ram civilians that are just standing on the side of the road,” said an officer.

Officers then tried to stop Munoz by laying down spikes, but he managed to avoid those.

As Munoz ran another red light, this time in the busy Lomas and Wyoming intersection, an officer rammed the SUV but clipped another driver, too.

That still didn’t stop the teen as he continued onto Indian School, weaving in and out of traffic.

As the officer tried to keep up with Munoz, he almost hit a pedestrian crossing the street.

Finally, police ended the chase with a PIT maneuver on Eubank after Munoz was driving the wrong way.

The teen ran to a nearby arroyo with a police K9 on his trail. As police yelled at Munoz to surrender, he screamed in agony.

“He’s biting me too hard,” said Munoz.

The teen was clearly in pain from the injuries from the K9, but officers had no patience for him.

Munoz did have five felony warrants before this incident. He was charged with Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer and Aggravated Fleeing of an Officer for this crime.