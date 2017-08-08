Upcoming fundraiser serves as reminder that breast cancer awareness is for everyone

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -When it comes to breast cancer, there are no gender boundaries, in fact, Real Men Wear Pink.

Real Men Wear Pink is a new initiative by the American Cancer Society to engage men in the fight against breast cancer. This is the second-year men in New Mexico have united together against this disease. More than 1,400 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in New Mexico this year, and an estimated 250 will die from the disease. Men get diagnosed with breast cancer too, and their numbers are on the increase.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer events raise money and awareness to help the American Cancer Society in its efforts to save lives from breast cancer. Upcoming events include the Walk on October 28 and the Real Men Wear Pink Reveal Party at Marble Brewery on Wednesday, August 30.

For more information, visit their website.