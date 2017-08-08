Terance Mathis to be enshrined in UNM Football Ring of Honor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former NFL and New Mexico football great Terance Mathis will become only the fifth player to be enshrined in the UNM Football Ring of Honor. The ceremony will take place at the UNM and New Mexico State Aggies rivalry game during halftime at Dreamstyle Stadium, September 9.

When talking to KRQE Sports, Mathis expressed his feelings about receiving the honor.

“I’m very humbled, as you can hear. I’m very humbled,” said Mathis. “Even though I have known for awhile, it hasn’t hit me yet. I guess when I get there it will all sink in, but right now it’s, wow. All I can say is wow.”

Mathis finished his career as the first UNM player with 250 receptions, 4,000 receiving yards and 6,000 all-purpose yards. He is still the only player in UNM history with those numbers. Mathis said it seem like only yesterday when he played for the Lobos and his memories are many.

“I remember going to Florida, having Florida on the ropes, Emmit Smith and going to Arkansas putting up big numbers. I remember the last game of my career with Fresno State when they were ranked number 20 or 25 in the country and we upset them and I broke an NCAA record that day.”

Mathis went on to play 13 NFL seasons mostly with the Atlanta Falcons. He had 8,869 receiving yards and 63 touchdowns. Mathis was also a Pro Bowl and All Pro selection. He is currently in his first season as head coach at Pinecrest Academy in Cumming, Georgia.