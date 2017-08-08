Teen charged in Albuquerque man’s death to appear in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A teen charged in the death of an Albuquerque bartender is expected before a judge Tuesday.

Andrew Hubler is one of six teens charged for his role in the murder of Steven Gerecke.

Gerecke was killed in his driveway in 2015, when Hubler’s friend opened fire, while the teens were breaking into cars.

Hubler was 16 at the time of the murder.

A judge has yet to determine if he’ll be sentenced as a juvenile or adult.

If he’s sentenced as an adult, Hubler faces up to 21 years in prison.

It is still unclear if a judge will make a decision at the hearing.