Sheriff asks Bernalillo County Commission for $9M to hire more deputies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday night, the Bernalillo County Sheriff asked county commissioners for $9 million to pay for more deputies prompted by five recent deputy shootings.

Sheriff Manny Gonzales says the money will cover hiring, equipment and training for 60 new deputies.

He says after the department’s fifth deputy-involved shooting this year, he wants to be more prepared.

“I think based on the incidents in the last 30 some-odd days, is that you cannot probably even name one major city or county in the United States right now that is facing the same situations we are facing,” Sheriff Gonzales said Tuesday.

No decision was made Tuesday night, but the commission talked to the sheriff about possibly starting out with 40 deputies instead.

