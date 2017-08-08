Plan would remove Mesilla Valley Bosque from park system

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Officials are considering a plan to remove Mesilla Valley Bosque State Park in southern New Mexico from the state park system.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports that the plan calls for transferring management to the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, which would move its southern headquarters to the park.

Game and Fish would continue the same kind of educational programs now taking place there.

Democrat Sen. Mary Kay Papen of Las Cruces was among the primary sponsors of legislation that created the park more than a decade ago. While she has concerns about the proposal, it could mean more funding for the park.

Some argue more public input is needed before a decision is made.

The state agencies say the move will save about $20,000 a year.