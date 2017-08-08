PETA demands a trade, Roswell zoo declines $10k offer

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Roswell turned down $10,000 to help fix the mountain lion exhibit at the Spring River Zoo.

PETA offered the money to the zoo back in April, but there’s a catch — a catch the city didn’t like.

The animal rights organization, PETA, fought after receiving videos from concerned citizens who visited Roswell’s Spring River Zoo over the past year.

“The animals are still suffering in concrete pits and they can’t wait a single day longer, let alone the years it could potentially take for government bureaucracy to determine their fate,” said Brittany Peet, PETA’s Director of Captive Animal Law Enforcement.

In the past year, PETA has publicly criticized the zoo for its bear and mountain lion exhibits — and urged the city to send the animals somewhere they would have more space to roam.

“I wouldn’t necessarily call it an offer, it was almost a demand and this is not the way you work out a partnership, by making demands,” said Roswell Mayor Dennis Kintigh.

The USDA has cited the zoo for failing to meet minimal federal standards for the care of the animals, but the zoo superintendent says their animals are just fine.

“Our vet was out here last week checking everything out here and our bears and mountain lions are in perfect health. Couldn’t ask for better weight, better coats, everything is in great shape,” said Zoo Superintendent Marge Woods.

In April, PETA offered the city a $10,000 donation toward updating the mountain lion exhibit, but in exchange the two bears would have go to a sanctuary.

“Do we want to have a first class facility? Absolutely, and the way we do that is by working together. We are willing to engage with PETA and have dialogue, but were not really interested in being dictated too,” Mayor Kintigh said.

PETA wants to take these animals and place them in an animal sanctuary, but the zoo superintendent explained the animals just can’t survive that type of environment after being in captivity for so long.

The city says they want to bring this issue to the attention of the citizens and will do so over the next few months, once they can find a plan and a good fix for multiple habitats at the zoo.