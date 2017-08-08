On News Stands: New Mexico Entertainment Magazine

Teresa Ewers, Editor in Chief of New Mexico Entertainment Magazine, joined New Mexico Living to flip through the pages of the latest issue.

The cover story features JR Lemon of The Night Shift. Also included in this issue, a performance of Driving Miss Daisy, the band 3 On A Match and Matt Peterson. Events to take note of are Airplane at The Guild Cinema on August 8 and the 4th Annual Downtown Showdown Rod and Custom on September 8.

