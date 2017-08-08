New Mexico police rounding up 50 violent criminals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One by one, police went after 50 violent criminals who have been dodging them.

Tuesday night, 25 of them are behind bars. State Police showed them being hauled off to jail.

State Police worked with several other local and federal agencies to go after criminals with violent pasts, who had warrants out for their arrest violating probation or parole.

They had originally committed everything from armed robbery to aggravated battery.

“The people of New Mexico deserve to feel safe in their community and they’re not feeling that way,” Gov. Susana Martinez said Tuesday.

Police are still looking for 25 others. They remind people if you’re helping to hide a criminal you will also face charges.