New Mexico institutions partner to help film students

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) – San Juan College and the Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe are joining forces to help students interested in pursuing careers in the film industry.

The Daily Times reports the two institutions recently signed an agreement that allows students who earn an associate degree in digital media arts and design at the college to be admitted to IAIA’s bachelor program for cinematic arts and technology.

San Juan College professor Luke Renner says the agreement makes sense because IAIA’s program is known throughout the state.

He says the campus also is near the Rio Grande corridor, where many film studios are located.

San Juan College has similar agreements with other colleges and universities, including the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology for computer science and engineering and the University of New Mexico for nursing.