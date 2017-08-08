Neighbors, parents in shock after shootout near Albuquerque daycare

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People who live and work in the are near Montgomery and Carlisle are still in shock after a shoot out between two groups Monday night.

Most people are shocked that shots were fired so close to a building full of kids, including a father of a little girl at the daycare.

“All I hear is ‘Pop, pop, pop,’ and I’m like, ‘What the heck’s going on?” said Richard Peralta who works down the street.

Police swarmed Montgomery near Carlisle as shots rang out early Monday night.

“The gunfire stops for a minute, then it starts up, another few shots and then I just back inside to do my regular stuff,” said Peralta.

Peralta was at work at the Giant gas station when he heard it all — a sound he hears often, and a reality he can’t get away from.

“I have to, my work’s right here, I’m living right here, I don’t have the money just to get up and move,” he said.

Ja’Karl Jenkins and Andre Robinson were arrested for the shooting. Police say the men spotted some people parked outside this daycare they recognized from a previous shooting.

Police say Jenkins admitted they shot at them.

The owner of the daycare says the children were inside and put on immediate lockdown.

“To keep everyone safe, attend their needs, and keep calm most of all,” said Crystal Tapia, owner of Noah’s Ark Children’s Center.

A man in a car with his family was shot in the crossfire, and a little girl was cut by shattered glass in her car.

People are still shocked that it all happened here.

“I didn’t think it would be this close to a daycare, especially my child being enrolled here,” said Gabriel Lee, whose child attends the daycare.

Gabriel Lee said he’s glad his daughter’s daycare knows what to do, but he’s still uneasy.

“I hope it stops, because I do got kids that are around here,” he said.

Witnesses said much of the scene ended at these apartments across the street, and police say the people in the car that were shot at by Jenkins and Robinson fired back.

A third person was taken into custody. It’s unknown at this time if he will face charges.