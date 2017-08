ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of brutally beating his ex-girlfriend’s dog to death is expected in court.

Police say John Santiago broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home last July.

When she arrived, she found him there with her Pomeranian, Teddy, barely alive.

Police say the little dog was burned and beaten and had to be euthanized.

Tuesday he’s due before a judge for a plea and disposition hearing.