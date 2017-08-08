Local program helps ease the suffering of feral cats

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Trap / Neuter / Return (TNR) program is achieving excellent results for local feral cat colonies by humanely controlling over-population.

Trap/Neuter/Return (TNR) is a comprehensive, ongoing program in which free-roaming and feral cats already living outdoors in cities, towns, and rural areas are humanely trapped, medically evaluated, vaccinated and sterilized by veterinarians, then returned to their original location.

Animal Humane endorses TNR as the only proven humane and effective method to manage feral cat colonies. These feral cats and their offspring are victims of abandonment, accidental loss and failure by owners to sterilize their pets.

Their donor-subsidized Veterinary Clinic spays and neuters feral cats, free of charge. Traps are available for public use. At the time of the spay/neuter, cats also receive rabies and FVRCP vaccines, subcutaneous fluids, an antibiotic injection and have their left ear “tipped” so they are identifiable as being sterile.

Clinic times: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday; surgical check-in 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. No feral cats will be seen on Tuesdays.

Cost: Free, thanks to a generous grant from PetSmart Charities

For more information, visit the Animal Humane website.