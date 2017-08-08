Law enforcement responds to SWAT situation near Jemez Springs

By Published: Updated:
police light

JEMEZ SPRINGS, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office says deputies, along with State Police and an Albuquerque Police SWAT Team, are on scene in the Sierra Los Pinos area where a suspect is barricaded inside a home.

Sheriff Keith Elder says the suspect barricaded himself inside his home near Jemez Springs as deputies were serving a search warrant and arrest warrant.

The sheriff says the barricaded suspect is armed with an unknown number of weapons.

Nearby residents are advised to stay inside their homes. Travel in the area may also be restricted at this time.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s