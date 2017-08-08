Law enforcement responds to SWAT situation near Jemez Springs

JEMEZ SPRINGS, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office says deputies, along with State Police and an Albuquerque Police SWAT Team, are on scene in the Sierra Los Pinos area where a suspect is barricaded inside a home.

Sheriff Keith Elder says the suspect barricaded himself inside his home near Jemez Springs as deputies were serving a search warrant and arrest warrant.

The sheriff says the barricaded suspect is armed with an unknown number of weapons.

Nearby residents are advised to stay inside their homes. Travel in the area may also be restricted at this time.

