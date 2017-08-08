Jury finds woman accused of murdering Air Force husband not guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The jury has rendered a verdict in the trial for the woman accused of murdering her husband during a party.

The jury on Tuesday found Amy Herrera not guilty of second-degree murder charges.

Hererra was accused of shooting and killing her Air Force husband Marc, back in 2012.

The couple was having a party for University of New Mexico exchange students, including the one they were hosting.

Witnesses say an argument started after 3 a.m. when a student wouldn’t leave. Marc grabbed a gun and yelled at him.

Amy and Marc then argued upstairs in the bedroom and minutes later a gunshot was heard. Marc was found dead on the closet floor.

Initially, Amy told police Marc pulled the trigger while his fingers were on it, forcing her to shoot him.

Prosecutors, on the other hand, say Amy told different stories to different people. There’s the comment she made to a friend over the phone saying, “I wish I could kill him again.”

The defense tells a different story saying he was out of control. The defense argues that even though Amy had blood on her clothes she couldn’t have been above him pulling the trigger.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will have a full report at 4 p.m.

 

