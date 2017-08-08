John’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

It’s going to be another active day across eastern New Mexico. The threat for severe weather will shift to the northeastern corner of the state. Meanwhile, drier air will continue to work into western and central sections. That dry air will eventually limit storm coverage across the east on Wednesday.

An area of high pressure will continue to slide west to east across southern New Mexico. Back door cold fronts will continue to replenish the moisture at the surface across the east, helping shower and storm chances there Thursday and Friday. By the weekend the high will shift east of the state, opening up the door for a more classic monsoon setup. Expect better rounds of showers and storms across more of the state.