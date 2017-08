Andrew Bustos from Precision on the Go, joined New Mexico Living to make a healthy school lunch.

One of the best ways to stay healthy is through meal prep. The chef made a chicken wrap with black beans and rice and tomato salad.

5-6 oz Chicken Breast Grilled and Shredded

3 oz Black Beans

2 oz Rice

1 oz Shredded Cheese

1 Tomato Sliced ½ moons

1 Cucumber Sliced ½ moons

¼ Onion Sliced (optional)

2 oz Apple Cider Vinegar

Salt and Pepper

