Hot Lotto lottery game to end in October

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – Officials with the New Mexico Lottery say players will have their last chance with the Hot Lotto game at the end of October.

Tickets for the $1 game are sold in New Mexico and 13 other states but despite numerous updates over the years, the game’s sales performance over the last decade shows a continual decline.

The last drawing will be Oct. 28. A new $1 multi-state draw game is expected to be introduced later this year.

Hot Lotto sales began in New Mexico in November 2006. To date, the lottery says players have won more than $23.6 million playing Hot Lotto.

There have been six Hot Lotto jackpots, including a Rio Rancho couple who won $7.6 million in 2013 and an Albuquerque man who won $5.6 million in 2008.