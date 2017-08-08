Health Check: MinuteClinic

Anne Hoeffler, CVS MinuteClinic Nurse Practitioner, joined New Mexico Living to talk about MinuteClinic and how to keep your kids’ healthy.

It is back-to-school time and Anne brought some recommendations for staying healthy during the school year. Vaccinations are important and are required for students enrolled in school. Other ways of keeping your child healthy during the school year include proper hygiene. This helps keep strep throat, conjunctivitis and pink eye from spreading from student to student.

