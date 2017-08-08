Florida sinkhole forces condemnation of 7th home

By Published:
FILE-In this Friday, July 14, 2017 aerial file photo, debris is strewn about after a sinkhole damaged two homes in Land O' Lakes, Fla. Heavy equipment will be brought in Wednesday, July 19, 2017 to the neighborhood in Pasco County, north of Tampa, to clean up debris left over from the damage caused by the sinkhole. (Luis Santana/Tampa Bay Times via AP, File)

LAND O’LAKES, Fla. (AP) — Florida officials have condemned the seventh home due to a massive sinkhole.

Authorities in Pasco County, a suburban area north of Tampa, said in a news release Monday that the additional home was being condemned. This follows two on Sunday and two on Friday, and two other homes destroyed when the sinkhole opened.

The sinkhole opened July 14. It now stretches about 260 feet (79 meters) at its widest point.

Contractors have been working to clean debris from the sinkhole. Work temporarily halted on Friday after large chunks of its edge crumbled inward.