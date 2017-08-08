First Albuquerque Rapid Transit electric buses unveiled

Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With just months to go until the scheduled completion of the Albuquerque Rapid Transit, the first electric bus has been unveiled.

The Build Your Dreams bus company was chosen to build and supply the new buses last year.

Tuesday, the first of the 20 buses were delivered to Albuquerque.

A local artist designed the buses with a Route 66 theme.

The buses will also be equipped with Wi-Fi, charging ports, bicycle racks and wheelchair ramps.

According to a release, ART is currently 65 percent completed with the opening expected to be at the end of the year.

