Facebook post could be selling WIC baby food and formula

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A now deleted Facebook post was selling “$240 worth” of baby food and formula for “$90, or best offer,” which raised a lot of red flags.

Hundreds of commenters accused the poster of selling WIC provided baby food and formula.

WIC is a national program that serves women, infants and children. The program provides them with food and formula.

In New Mexico, half of all infants get their food from WIC. The program has 47,000 families.

“They cannot sell their benefits. Whether it’s formula, food or breast pumps for profit or for funds,” said Kerry Thomson, Deputy Director for WIC in New Mexico.

Thomson says when people apply to be part of WIC they are told selling or trading their WIC provided food is illegal and that the punishment is suspension from the program.

“Unfortunately, it does happen. We know it does. We do everything we can to manage it once it’s reported to us,” said Thomson.

Thomson doesn’t know the exact number of reports, but says they’ve gone up especially on social media.

Thomson says if a parent does not need their WIC provided food, or their child doesn’t like the food, to return it to WIC.

“If for any reason they cannot use this food, this is food provided to them by the federal program, that food needs to be brought back. That gives us the opportunity to redesign their food package to better fit their needs,” said Thomson.

If you see a possible WIC fraud, call 1-866-867-3124 or email DOH-NMWIC.Fraud@state.nm.us.