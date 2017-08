DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – We’ve all heard of Bike to Work Day, but what about Float to Work Day?

The City of Durango is encouraging people to do just that on August 25.

River users, kayaks, rafters, and paddle boarders can enter the Animas River at Memorial Park and ride down to Schneider Park.

Durango Transit will also offer free ride tokens for all Float to Work Day participants.