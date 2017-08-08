Cowboys quarterbacks settling into their surroundings

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was one year ago when Dak Prescott got his first NFL preseason action. No one knew at the time what was ahead for the Cowboys starter. Prescott remember all to well what it feels like to be a rookie.

He is reliving that experience through the eyes of quarterback Cooper Rush. The former Central Michigan quarterback had a solid debut in a Cowboys uniform last week against the Cardinals.

“Yeah, it’s a good start,” said Rush. “I watched the film. I could have done better. It’s exciting getting an opportunity to improve and build on things this week.”

Prescott said he was nervous for Rush.

“I think I told a teammate that I was nervous when Cooper went out there because I love him so much,” said Prescott. “I wanted him to do so well. I was like, I hope he goes out there and ball, and he did a good job with that. It definitely was taking it back because this was me last year.”

Babe Laufenberg of the Silver Star Nation talked to both quarterbacks and Kellen Moore.