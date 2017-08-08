Corrales officials consider allowing medical marijuana farm

By Published: Updated:

CORRALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday night, the Village of Corrales is deciding whether to allow construction on a medical marijuana farm.

The Verdes Foundation wants to grow 100 medical marijuana plants on a piece of land in north Corrales.

The foundation says it’s not a dispensary, so it won’t add traffic to the area and will hopefully blend in with the surrounding farms.

Neighbors are concerned about the noise and the smell.

“We are really interested in the farming nature of that residence. We want to keep agriculture and farming alive in Corrales and we felt like there was not a better space to do that,” said Shawna Brown with the Verdes Foundation.

The farm hopes to operate by next year. Earlier Tuesday night, village officials voted against an ordinance that would have prohibited growing, processing, or selling cannabis or cannabis products.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s