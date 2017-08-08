Corrales officials consider allowing medical marijuana farm

CORRALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday night, the Village of Corrales is deciding whether to allow construction on a medical marijuana farm.

The Verdes Foundation wants to grow 100 medical marijuana plants on a piece of land in north Corrales.

The foundation says it’s not a dispensary, so it won’t add traffic to the area and will hopefully blend in with the surrounding farms.

Neighbors are concerned about the noise and the smell.

“We are really interested in the farming nature of that residence. We want to keep agriculture and farming alive in Corrales and we felt like there was not a better space to do that,” said Shawna Brown with the Verdes Foundation.

The farm hopes to operate by next year. Earlier Tuesday night, village officials voted against an ordinance that would have prohibited growing, processing, or selling cannabis or cannabis products.