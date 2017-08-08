Community Center takes down tattered flag after complaints

By Published:

 

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Cesar Chavez Community Center has been flying an American flag that is so tattered and worn it’s hard to believe city workers there didn’t notice it. However, other people have been noticing.

“It’s not just a piece of cloth,” said veteran Richard Trujillo.

The community center is just down Louisiana from Kirtland Air Force Base and the Veteran Memorial.

“As soon as we found out about this particular flag and realized it wasn’t in any shape to fly, we immediately pulled it down and started the process,” said Bobby Sisneros with the Department of Family and Community Services.

That process involves taking the flag down and turning it in to an organization that retires them. They then order a new flag to replace it.

KRQE News 13 captured the center taking down the flag, which flies there all day and night, after asking them about it for this story.

“What we need to do is make sure that we follow the process, keep our eye on the flag. Our staff is instructed to once a week take a closer look at it,” said Sisneros.

In addition to staff checking on the flags once a week, Sisneros adds they’re also supposed to speak up if they see something wrong. Clearly, that didn’t happen here.

The city has put in an order for a new flag and hopes to have that up as soon as it’s delivered.

