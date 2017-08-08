Commissioners refuse to rescind county’s ‘immigrant-friendly’ status

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – County commissioners rejected a resolution Tuesday night to rescind the county’s status as immigrant-friendly.

The county’s policies are largely symbolic, but prohibits officers from stopping, questioning or detaining someone on the grounds they may be undocumented.

Commissioner Wayne Johnson introduced the proposal saying that declaring Bernalillo County as “immigrant-friendly” puts the city and the county at risk of losing federal dollars. The move angered immigrant advocates.

Johnson was the only commissioner to vote for his proposal Tuesday night. Everyone else shot it down.