Commissioners refuse to rescind county’s ‘immigrant-friendly’ status

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – County commissioners rejected a resolution Tuesday night to rescind the county’s status as immigrant-friendly.

The county’s policies are largely symbolic, but prohibits officers from stopping, questioning or detaining someone on the grounds they may be undocumented.

Commissioner Wayne Johnson introduced the proposal saying that declaring Bernalillo County as “immigrant-friendly” puts the city and the county at risk of losing federal dollars. The move angered immigrant advocates.

Johnson was the only commissioner to vote for his proposal Tuesday night. Everyone else shot it down.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s