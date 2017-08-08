City councilors defer vote on resolution that could reverse parts of ART project

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The vote to decide on a resolution that calls for an assessment of how the Albuquerque Rapid Transit Project performs after it’s completed has been delayed.

Monday night, city councilors deferred a vote on the resolution for two weeks.

The proposed study determines if the designated bus-lane actually helps reduce traffic by comparing traffic over a 60-day period, before and after ART.

If ART doesn’t live up to initial expectations, the councilors want to convert everything back to how it was before ART.

