Chris’ Tuesday Evening Forecast

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of northeast New Mexico through 11 pm tonight. Severe storms could produce large hail and high winds across the northeast tonight. Albuquerque will stay dry this evening.

Less storms across the state for Wednesday. The best chance for rain will be along the central mountain chain and in the Eastern Plains, but the storms won’t be widespread.

The pattern will change starting on Friday. First, a cold front is going to move in by the end of the week then the area of high pressure that has been limiting the storm coverage this week will finally move into Texas. This will help open the moisture door and bring more energy for more widespread storms across the region for Saturday, Sunday and even into next week.