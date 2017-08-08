August 8th Morning Rush: 3 suspects in custody after Monday night shooting near Montgomery, Carlisle

1. An innocent bystander is in stable condition at the hospital after a shooting that broke out in the middle of the street near Montgomery and Carlisle Monday. Police say just after 6 p.m. Monday night a gunfight broke out and bullets hit someone just walking down the street. A child was also hit in the arm and face by flying glass in an SUV, she’s okay. It is still not clear how the shooting began, but APD says one suspect was immediately taken into custody and two others were arrested after hiding on top of a roof at an apartment complex. Montgomery is back open to traffic after police spent hours searching for the guns involved.

Full Story: Police: 3 suspects in custody after shooting near Montgomery, Carlisle

2. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is preparing to ask the county commission for more deputies Tuesday. Sheriff Manny Gonzales plans to request another $9 million to pay for hiring, equipment and training for 60 new deputies. The sheriff has held several news conferences over shootings involving the department this year.

Full Story: BCSO asking for more deputies and bigger budget after shooting

3. It’s going to be another active day across eastern New Mexico. The threat for severe weather will shift to the northeastern corner of the state. Meanwhile, drier air will continue to work into western and central sections. That dry air will eventually limit storm coverage across the east on Wednesday.

Full Story: John’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

4. President Trump is expected to get a top-level briefing over an issue he promised to help solve during his campaign, the opioid epidemic. The President’s budget asks for $10.7 billion dollars for drug treatment but, it would cut $167 million from abuse prevention. The President’s opioid commission has asked him to declare a national health emergency.

Full Story: Report reveals underground US haven for heroin, drug users

5. UFC Light Heavy Weight Champ Jon Bones Jones is hoping to add a punch to your next text. Jones unveiled a set of emoji’s that he created himself. There are dozens to choose from including ones showing him making different faces and fighting.

Full Story: Jon ‘Bones’ Jones introduces emoji collection

Morning’s Top Stories