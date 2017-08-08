Albuquerque police investigating fatal shooting of woman

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque police say a woman is dead after being shot at a location where investigators found numerous shelling cases from different guns.

Police say the killing of the woman in her late 20s occurred early Tuesday morning at a location on the 6400 block of Cochiti Road Southeast.

According police, officers were first dispatched to a hospital where the victim had been taken and that investigators then located the homicide scene.

Police are investigators are serving search warrants, conducting interviews, canvassing for witnesses and processing evidence.