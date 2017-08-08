Albuquerque mayoral candidates focus on city’s crime problem

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another candidate for mayor released his plan Tuesday to tackle Albuquerque’s crime problem.

Tim Keller says crime is the number one issue Albuquerque faces right now.

His plan would include bringing in a new police chief. He also wants to focus more on community policing and recruitment standards for officers.

Keller’s goal is to have at least 1,000 officers on the streets within two years.

“We’re not going to hide anymore behind budgetary excuses when it comes to management, when we have more money in our department for more officers than we can actually hire — that is the mayor’s fault and that’s going to change in December,” Keller said.

Last month, mayoral candidate Brian Colon laid out his crime plan.

He also stressed the importance of hiring more officers and encouraging the community to get involved in crime prevention programs.