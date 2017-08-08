Albuquerque mayoral candidates focus on city’s crime problem

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another candidate for mayor released his plan Tuesday to tackle Albuquerque’s crime problem.

Tim Keller says crime is the number one issue Albuquerque faces right now.

His plan would include bringing in a new police chief. He also wants to focus more on community policing and recruitment standards for officers.

Keller’s goal is to have at least 1,000 officers on the streets within two years.

“We’re not going to hide anymore behind budgetary excuses when it comes to management, when we have more money in our department for more officers than we can actually hire — that is the mayor’s fault and that’s going to change in December,” Keller said.

Last month, mayoral candidate Brian Colon laid out his crime plan.

He also stressed the importance of hiring more officers and encouraging the community to get involved in crime prevention programs.

Your Local Election Headquarters »

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s